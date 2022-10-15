Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 15 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam outlined suggestions for Congress on Saturday and said that along with the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' it should also start 'Vipaksh Jodo Yatra'.

He also said that a divided opposition would no good in the fight against BJP.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is Congress's own decision and they have started this from Kanyakumari. Along with 'Bharat Jodo', it would have been better if they (Congress) had an agenda of 'Opposition Jodo'. It is very necessary that all opposition parties should be united. One side 'Bharat Jodo' and other side 'Opposition Todo' - if this formula is there then there will be no meaning to fight against BJP unitedly," Rafiqul Islam told ANI.

The AIUDF MLA further said that along with 'Bharat Jodo', the Congress party should take the opposition along with them.

"If they come in West Bengal, then they should go along with Mamata, in Uttar Pradesh with Akhilesh Yadav, in Telanga they should go along with KCR. In Delhi or Punjab, the Congress party should discuss with Kejriwal and AAP. If the Congress party is against Mamata in West Bengal, AIUDF in Assam, KCR in Telangana etc, then it will be of no use," he added.

The Padyatra (march) is covering a distance of 25 km every day. The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 states in five months. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

