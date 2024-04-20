Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), April 19 (ANI): Hitting out at opposition parties at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party for all problems in India and referred to the BJP as it's solution.

"Congress, SP and BSP are the root cause of problems in India, the BJP is the name of the solution. They have given Article 370, BJP by abrogating that put the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Now, there are no blasts, no terrorist activities as they know that if blast happens, not only the terrorists will be eliminated but their patronage who are sitting in Pakistan and challenging the security of India will be treated well," said Yogi Adityanath.

"In terms of infrastructure, massive work is going on. Bulandshahr is going to get connected with Ganga Expressway, and the distance to Prayagraj will be covered in 6 hours. Next year, on the occasion of Mahakumbh, the people of Bulandshahr will be able to take a bath in sangam and will return to their homes on the same day. Bulandshahr also got its own medical college. The country is getting world class universities," said CM Yogi while listing the infrastructural work done by his government.

Further vouching for making Modi the Prime Minister for the third time CM said, "UP and Bulandshahr is connected with same emotion as rest of the nation that 'Jo Ram ki laye hain hum unko laye ge' (Those who brought Ram, we will brought them). As you all are clear that Dr Bhola Singh will be the MP and Modi ji will become Prime Minister. Rest of the nation is also clear about the same.

Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories as the mega seven-phase electoral exercise commenced at 7:00 am. Voters exercised their franchise until 6:00 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking his third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc-INDIA- a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP in the general elections, is eyeing ousting him from power.

According to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total of 1.87 lakh polling stations have been set up, while 18 lakh personnel have been deployed across the 102 constituencies going to the polls. (ANI)

