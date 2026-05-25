India News | Congress Stages Protest in Shimla over Rising Fuel Prices, Targets Centre on Inflation

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner's office at CTO Chowk in Shimla against the rising prices of petrol and diesel, accusing the Central government of burdening the common people with inflation.

Speaking to ANI during the protest, Shimla District Congress President Inderjeet Singh said the continuous increase in fuel prices has directly impacted the pockets of ordinary citizens, particularly in a hill state like Himachal Pradesh that depends heavily on supplies from outside.

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"After the completion of elections in five states, the price of commercial LPG cylinders was increased by nearly Rs 1,000, and petrol prices have also risen sharply in the last few days. The direct burden of this increase is falling on the common people," he said.

He alleged that before the elections, Union Petroleum Ministry officials had claimed there was no shortage or crisis in the country, but prices were increased immediately after the polls concluded.

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"Himachal is not a producing state. Almost everything comes from outside. Therefore, the increase in fuel prices directly affects transportation costs and ultimately impacts the common man," Inderjeet Singh told ANI.

The Congress leader said the impact of rising fuel prices was not limited to transport alone but had affected every sector, especially tourism, which forms the backbone of Himachal Pradesh's economy.

"Tourism is already under pressure, and every industry is being affected by inflation. Petrol has crossed Rs 102 per litre while diesel is nearing Rs 97 per litre. The prices of gold and the dollar are also rising," he said.

He criticised remarks allegedly advising people to reduce spending and avoid purchasing gold, saying such statements mocked the struggles of the middle and lower-income classes.

"Poor and middle-class families are already struggling with rising expenses. Congress will not tolerate policies that increase the burden on ordinary citizens," he added.

Inderjeet Singh further said the Congress party stood firmly with the people on the issue of inflation and accused the Centre's foreign and trade policies of worsening the economic situation.

Referring to the 2008 global financial crisis, he praised former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for handling the situation with economic wisdom and restraint.

"During the 2008 economic crisis, the then government under Dr. Manmohan Singh handled the situation with maturity and protected India's economy. Even global leaders appreciated India's economic management at that time," he said.

He alleged that the current economic challenges were the result of failures in the Centre's foreign and business policies and said the Congress party would continue to raise the issue of inflation "from Parliament to the streets" alongside the public. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)