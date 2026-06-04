India News | Congress Stands by BK Hariprasad; CM to Decide Portfolios, Says Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that BK Hariprasad is a staunch Congress leader with a clear ideology whom the party stands by, adding that the Chief Minister will decide on cabinet portfolios while also warning of a real economic crisis where the country's gold is being sold.

Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said," BK Hariprasah is a staunch Congress man. His ideology is clear, and we all stand by him. The CM will decide on the portfolios.

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"The economic crisis is real. They are selling the country's gold. The people will realise this and come out on the streets," he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), following the resignation of DK Shivakumar after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

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The appointment was announced through an official order issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

According to the notification, Hariprasad's appointment takes effect immediately, marking a key organisational change in the Karnataka Congress after Shivakumar's elevation to the state's top post."The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri DK Shivakumar," the official notification stated.

Shivakumar, who had been serving as KPCC president since 2020, played a crucial role in rebuilding the party organisation in Karnataka and leading the Congress to victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Speaking on his elevation Hariprasad said, I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to AICC President @kharge who appointed me to the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President; to my most beloved leader Smt. Sonia Gandhi, who placed her love, trust, and faith in me and entrusted me with this responsibility; to Shri @RahulGandhi , the Leader of the Opposition; to AICC Organization General Secretary @kcvenugopalmp ; to AICC General Secretary @priyankagandhi and to KPCC State In-Charge @rssurjewala. This decision by the Congress party's central leadership is not merely the conferment of a position upon one individual. I believe it is a clear message in favor of the Congress party's foundational principles--social justice, secularism, democracy, constitutionalism, and the empowerment of weaker sections."

Meanwhile, Shivakumar formally announced his resignation from the post of KPCC president after taking charge as Karnataka's Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar also announced his resignation as the APCC president.Earlier in the day, Shivakumar assumed office as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka after being sworn in at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara took oath as Deputy Chief Minister, while 13 legislators were inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shivakumar on taking the oath as Chief Minister and assured support from the Centre.

"Congratulations to Shri DK Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka Government for the welfare of the people," he said in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his congratulations and acknowledged the contributions of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

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