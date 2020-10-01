Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): After being arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police while on her way to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the party's struggle for women will continue for a safe society and state, where they can live freely and progress.

"An arrogant power was being demonstrateded over the dead bodies of innocent girls. Instead of preventing injustice, it is doing injustice. Our struggle for women will continue for a safe society and state, where they can live freely and progress," Priyanka said in a tweet targetting Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka said, "Yogi Ji needs to take the responsibility of safety of women. The atrocities against women in Uttar Pradesh have to stop. The accused need to be given the strictest of punishment. Same time last year we were fighting for the Unnao rape victim."

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka were arrested by Uttar Pradesh police at Yamuna Expressway when they were on their way to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim, who died while receiving treatment in Safdarjung hospital in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to police, the Wayanad MP was arrested under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala were detained by the police. All these party leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka, were taken to Buddh International Circuit in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury. (ANI)

