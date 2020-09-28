Agartala, Sep 28 (PTI) A Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais on Monday demanding rollback of the three farms bills passed in the Parliament recently.

The four-member delegation led by PCC chief Pijush Biswas submitted the memorandum to Bais for forwarding it to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Former chief minister Samir Ranjan Barman and Congress tribal wing chief Rajeswar Debbarma were also in the delegation.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the three farm reform bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

"Over 62 crore people and 250 farmers' organisations are on the roads against the farm laws. This movement will continue until the bills are rolled back. We express our solidarity with the farmers of the country," Biswas said.

The three bills were passed in the Parliament on September 20, sparking widespread protests by farmers across the country.

