Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Congress in West Bengal on Saturday took out a rally in support of the actor Rhea Chakraborty who has been charged in an alleged drugs-related case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The rally was organised on the instructions of West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party said that political conspiracy against daughter of Bengal will not be tolerated.

Also Read | Telangana Engineering Student Held for Harassing and Blackmailing US-Based Minor Girl.

"Political conspiracy and vindictive behaviour against Riya Chakraborty, the daughter of Bengal, will not be tolerated. A protest programme was taken up from the Congress office to Wellington junction today on the instructions of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, President of the West Bengal Congress," Congress tweeted.

On September 11, a special court in Mumbai rejected the bail plea of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection with a drug case related to the death of actor.

Also Read | Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to Miss Monsoon Session of Parliament for Some Days as Congress Interim Chief Left for US for Routine Medical Check-up: Sources.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)