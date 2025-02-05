New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Congress on Wednesday thanked the people of Delhi for exercising their votes, saying their support is a great strength to the party.

In a social media post on X, the party expressed heartfelt thanks to all the people of Delhi and Congress workers on behalf of the Delhi Congress Committee.

"You fulfilled your responsibility and inspired us by participating in this festival of democracy. Your support is a great strength for us," it said.

"We promise to live up to the expectations of every citizen of Delhi and maintain your trust. Your support will always encourage us to move forward in this journey to make Delhi better and more prosperous," the Delhi Congress wrote in Hindi.

Polling to decide the fate of 699 candidates across the national capital's 70 assembly constituencies was held on Wednesday.

While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, the BJP is aiming to return to office for the first time since 1998. The Congress, which drew a blank in the last two elections, is hoping for a comeback.

The votes will be counted on Saturday.

