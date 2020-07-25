New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The Congress has decided to launch nationwide protests on Monday in front of different Raj Bhavans against the "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional" actions of the BJP.

In a statement, detailing the reason behind the protest to be held, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The very basic constitutional and democratic frame of the Nation is facing an unprecedented attack from the BJP. Democratic institutions, constitutional values and institutions are being subverted and subjugated in a dangerously premeditated manner, with democratically elected opposition Governments in one State after another being toppled by the BJP, using money, intimidation and blatant misuse of constitutional bodies and functionaries."

"Prior to the nationwide protest, the party has decided to organize a nationwide online campaign, "Speak Up for Democracy" on Sunday, the 26th July, 2020 from 10 am onwards," the statement read.

Venugopal said, "Horse trading to topple democratically elected governments has become the normal and what is all the more deplorable is that, at a time when the entire country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, Floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, the BJP is going all out to unsettle elected governments in the process derailing governance and preparedness to handle COVID and other pressing issues."

It was during the yet ongoing Covid-19 onslaught that the BJP toppled the democratically elected Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, and a similar desperate attempt is now being undertaken in Rajasthan. The BJP and its leaders playing their dirty game to topple down one of the most efficient state governments which has received praises from across the globe for successfully handling the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement read.

"It is a matter of utmost shame that, in their dirty political game, the BJP is misusing the high constitutional office of the Governor to destabilize the elected governments. As we saw in Rajasthan, the Governor is refusing to call a session of the legislative assembly, despite the constitutionally binding and mandatory advice of the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers. The Governors, instead of protecting the constitution, are acting in a blatantly partisan manner that facilitates political horse-trading in the states," it said.

"The PCCs have been requested to ensure the participation of party leaders, MPs, MLAS and other functionaries by way of posting videos and posts on different social media platforms highlighting this issue. Following this, all PCCs will hold protests in front the Raj Bhavans in their respective states on Monday, the 27th July, 2020 at 11 am demanding 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution" and exposing the anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions of the BJP," it said.

"The protest gathering would be held strictly adhering to the social distancing protocols issued by the health and civic authorities," the statement added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the Congress party will go and meet the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan.

Gehlot said this at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet held at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur, which was attended by several party MLAs, after Governor Kalraj Mishra had questioned the state government over the need to convene an Assembly session urgently.

"We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence," Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan CM is scheduled to meet the Governor later today to give a fresh proposal for convening the Assembly session.

Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said the date on which the Assembly session is to be convened has not been mentioned in the cabinet note and no approval was given by the Rajasthan cabinet.

A press release by the secretariat said the state government had presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said.

The secretariat said there is no justification provided for holding of the session at short notice nor any agenda has been proposed for the same.

It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators. (ANI)

