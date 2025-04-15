Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said that 'Sadbhavana Shanti Yatra' will be held in Nagpur, aimed at promoting communal harmony in the city following a recent violence incident here.

Addressing a press conference, Wadettiwar said, "In the wake of the Nagpur violence, the Congress party is going to take out a Sadbhavana March in the city. The aim of this march is to establish peace, eliminate mutual enmity and remove misunderstandings."

Nagpur witnessed violent clashes on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

On March 25, more than 114 individuals were detained, and thirteen cases were registered in connection with the violence in Nagpur, which involved stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire following rumors about a holy 'chadar' being burnt.

"Action is continuously being taken against those involved in the incident. Thirteen cases have been filed in connection with the incident, and more than 114 people have been accused and detained," Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal said.

Earlier on March 24, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment squad demolished illegal constructions at the residence of the accused Yusuf Sheikh and Faheem Khan in connection with the Nagpur riot case.

Responding to a query about a potential Muslim president for Congress, Maharashtra Congress MLA countered it by asking whether the BJP or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would ever appoint a Muslim as their chief.

"The nation is watching their (BJP's) politics. If they are asking us this (whether Congress will have a Muslim President), I want to ask them, will they ever have a Muslim Chief of the RSS or of the BJP?..." Wadettiwar asked. (ANI)

