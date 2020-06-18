India News | Congress to Move No-confidence Motion Against BJP Govt in Manipur: Ibobi Singh

Imphal, Jun 18 (PTI) Congress legislative party leader O Ibobi Singh said his party is trying to form a coalition government in Manipur and will soon move a no- confidence motion against the BJP-led government.

Addressing a press conference here late on Wednesday night, Singh said all three BJP MLAs who resigned from the assembly and the party have joined the Congress.

Also Read | Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch.

He said he contacted all the four ministers from the National People's Party (NPP) who have resigned from the BJP-led coalition government to discuss the latest political developments in the state.

Singh, the former chief minister, said his party will move a no-confidence motion against the government of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and approach Speaker Yumnam Khemchand Singh to convene a special session of the assembly at the earliest.

Also Read | Auction of Coal Mines Today Is Happening at a Time When Business Activity in India Is Normalizing Rapidly, Says PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh, Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh quit their ministerial posts on Wednesday.

The BJP MLAs who resigned from the assembly and the party are: S Subhashchandra Singh, TT Haokip and Samuel Jendai.

The rest who withdrew support are Trinamool Congress MLA T Robindro Singh and Independent MLA Shahabuddin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)