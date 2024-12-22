New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Congress said on Saturday that its agitation demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation will continue and the party will hold Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches on December 24 and submit a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu through district collectors.

The party said it will mark the upcoming week as Dr Ambedkar Samman Saptah.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the party will hold a mega rally in Belagavi in Karnataka coinciding with the extended Congress Working Committee meeting.

"Our agitation demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation will continue! We will fight to protect Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy against the Manusmriti worshippers! INC will mark the upcoming week as Dr. Ambedkar Samman Saptah," he said.

Venugopal said all Congress MPs, senior leaders and CWC Members will hold press conferences in their constituencies and home districts across the country on December 22-23.

"On December 24, all across the country, we will hold Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Marches and submit a memorandum to President of India through District Collectors demanding Amit Shah's resignation," he said.

"All INC workers will garland Babsaheb's statue, hold his giant portrait at the front of the March and carry huge placards with our key demands! On 26-27 December, we will hold an Extended CWC Session and a mega rally in Belagavi where we will reiterate our commitment to Dr. Ambedkar and his ideals," he added.

Congress has been seeking Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks pertaining to Ambedkar in Rajya Sabha, which the minister made while attacking the opposition party. (ANI)

