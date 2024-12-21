New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): the Congress party is going to organise nationwide protests on December 24 (Tuesday) against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on B R Ambedkar.

All party Members of Parliament (MPs) and Central Working Committee (CWC) members are also going to hold press conferences December 22 (Sunday) and 23 (Monday) on Shah's comments.

General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal has issued a circular to all party leaders. The circular, accessed by ANI, mentions that a 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' will be taken out in every district of the country.

The march will start with garlanding a statue of Ambedkar and will continue till a memorandum is submitted to respect District Magistrates (DM).

On the press conferences, the MPs and CWC members are set to address reporters in their respective constituencies.

During the Parliament winter session, which concluded yesterday, INDIA bloc MPs took out multiple protests since HM Amit Shah's remarks in Parliament on December 18, criticising Congress for making it a 'fashion' to take Ambedkar's name.

"If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar then they would have got heaven for seven lives," Shah had said.

Congress lashed out at the BJP and Shah, demanding an apology and his resignation for his remarks, calling it an "insult" to Ambedkar.

During the protests in Parliament, BJP took out parallel protests to Congress, in turn accusing the BJP of insulting the legacy of India's first Law Minister.

During the protests of both sides, a face-off occured at the premises of Parliament, injuring two BJP MPs, Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput. Moreover, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was pushed too.

Kharge alleged that BJP MPs pushed him while trying to enter Parliament during a face-off.

Addressing a press conference with Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, alleged that Amit Shah interacted with the media without looking at facts about his remarks pertaining to Ambedkar.

"The statements that the government and especially the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are making about Dr BR Ambedkar are very sad and he (Amit Shah) addressed the press conference yesterday without looking at the facts. They should look at the facts before abusing Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr BR Ambedkar," he said. (ANI)

