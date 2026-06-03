India News | Congress Top Brass Attends DK Shivakumar's Swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of DK Shivakumar as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Dignitaries and top party leadership, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, arrived to attend the event, signalling a unified front as the party embarks on a new chapter in its governance of the state. Congress leader KC Venugopal was also present during the event.

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Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Shivakumar met religious leaders and sought the blessings of seers who had gathered for the occasion. He also sought blessings from his mother, touching her feet before proceeding to the ceremony.

The ceremony witnessed the attendance of senior party leaders, including Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who praised Shivakumar's contribution to the party over the years.

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"It's a good thing, DK Shivakumar has been a party worker for quite a long time, he was the state president, and this decision has come under an agreement. He will take forward the policies of Congress established by Siddaramaiah in 3 years," Sukhu told ANI.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also congratulated Shivakumar and hailed the leadership transition.

"I would like to congratulate him. The party's high command made a really good decision. A dynamic leader like DK Shivakumar is taking oath, this will ensure a Congress Govt in Karnataka next time too. Siddaramaiah has given his blessings, he has shown magnanimity. The transfer of power has taken place well. Congratulations to Congress and the people of Karnataka," Shukla told ANI.

The swearing-in ceremony marks a major political development in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister following consultations within the Congress leadership.

Earlier, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that senior Congress leader and outgoing Home Minister G Parameshwara would be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said both Shivakumar and Parameshwara had met him ahead of the formation of the new government.

The Congress has also finalised the first batch of ministers to be inducted into the cabinet. Along with Shivakumar and Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil will take oath as ministers. (ANI)

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