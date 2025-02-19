New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Several leaders of the Congress party met on Wednesday at their party headquarters to discuss the issues related to the party's organisation.

This meeting was held days after the party had a big reshuffle, with various state-incharges newly appointed.

Also Read | 'Tauba Tauba' Singer Karan Aujla and Grammy Nominated American Band OneRepublic Announce New Single 'Tell Me' (Watch Video).

Various leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, General secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, Lok Sabha MP Kumari Selja, Working Committee's permenant invitee Ramesh Chennithala and many other AICC members were present in the meeting.

The meeting of General Secretaries and state incharges was held in the party's new headquarters, situated in New Delhi, called Indira Bhawan.

Also Read | Morena Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Attending Maasi’s Wedding Dies After Bullet Pierces His Chest During Celebratory Firing in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today, a meeting of General Secretaries and State Incharges was held at the Congress Headquarters under the leadership of Congress President @Kharge, Leader of Opposition @RahulGandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organization) @kcvenugopalmp," the Congress party said in a post.

"In this meeting, important issues related to the organization were deliberated and discussed," the post added.

During the meeting, Congress chief Kharge, said that every party member will be accountable for the state.

"Here, I would like to tell you one very important thing about accountability. All of you will be accountable for the organisation of the states under your charge and the future election results. You all know that our "Save Constitution Campaign" is going on. We had decided to hold the Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Constitution program in Belgaum. This will continue for the next one year," Kharge said.

This meeting comes days after the party had a major reshuffle of its office-bearers following their defeat in the recent assembly elections held in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi.

Congress appointed former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as general secretary incharge of Punjab and party MP Syed Naseer Hussain as general secretary in charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The party appointed new in-charges in several states, made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Former general secretary BK Hariprasad has been appointed incharge of Haryana (following their defeat in 2024), Krishna Allavaru of poll-bound Bihar, Rajani Patil of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh and Harish Chaudhary of Madhya Pradesh.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu is incharge of Odisha, K Raju of Jharkhand, Meenakshi Natarajan of Telangana and Girish Chodankar of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Party leader Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will be incharge of Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Nagaland.

The party has relived Dipak Babaria, Mohan Prakash, Bharatsinh Solanki, Rajeev Shukla, Ajoy Kumar and Devender Yadav of their responsibilities, while the other general secretaries will continue to serve in their designated capacities, the party's statement said.

The party bungled its prospects in Haryana and won a few seats in Maharashtra assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony for the Delhi MLA-elects, including the Chief Minister, will be held tomorrow (February 20); the assembly was won by BJP with 48 seats, and AAP had a dismal performance compared to the last two elections, winning 22 seats. The Congress failed to open their account for a third time in a row. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)