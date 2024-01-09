Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 9 (ANI): In the swift aftermath of the Karanpur Assembly elections held on Monday in Sri Ganganagar district where the Congress emerged victorious as Rupinder Kunnar won the polls, the BJP candidate and State Minister Surendra Pal Singh T.T resigned from his position.

The election results declared on Monday revealed Congress candidate Rupinder Kunnar as the winner, securing the Shrikaranpur Assembly seat.

"The election in Karanpur was not mine; it belonged to the people of Karanpur. The public of Karanpur have responded to the betrayal committed by the BJP through this election" Rupinder Kunnar said.

"The inclusion of Surendra Pal TT in the ministerial cabinet by the BJP before the election had consequences, and Surendra Pal TT had to face the repercussions. The public, having felt demeaned, taught a lesson in response" he added.

The defeat prompted Surendra Pal T.T. to tender his resignation. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on behalf of the minister submitted the resignation to Governor Kailash Mishra. Governor Mishra accepted the resignation.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also expressed his satisfaction over the Congress triumph in the Karanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

"This election has given several messages...The arrogance of the BJP and the manner in which they have abandoned morality...it is like a slap by the people to the BJP" said Ashok Gehlot.

In extending congratulations to Rupinder Singh Kunar for his victory in Shrikaranpur, Gehlot acknowledged on his X stating, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Rupinder Singh Kunar, the Congress candidate. This triumph is a tribute to the public service initiatives of the late Gurmreet Singh Kunar."

Gehlot continued, condemning the BJP's conduct during elections and the people of Shrikaranpur for teaching them a lesson on ethics and the code of conduct.

"The people of Shrikaranpur have defeated the pride of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The electorate has taught the BJP a lesson, exposing their disregard for the code of conduct and ethics by making a minister out of a candidate during elections" he added. (ANI)

