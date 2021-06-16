New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of trying to derail the COVID-19 vaccination drive by fuelling misconception that Covaxin, an indigenous jab, has calf serum.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the Congress has "sinned" despite clarification from the government that rejected such a claim.

The Health Ministry said facts have been "twisted and misrepresented" in some social media posts which suggested that indigenously developed Covaxin contains newborn calf serum.

Gaurav Pandhi, a social media functionary of the Congress who was named by Patra, had tweeted, "BJP Govt should NOT betray the faith & belief of people, if Covaxin or any other vaccine consists of cow-calf serum, then people have the right to know. Vaccines are the life line today and everyone must get vaccinated (as & when available) keeping faiths & beliefs aside."

Asked about the matter, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said his party will reply once the government makes a statement on the issue.

Hitting out at the Congress, Patra alleged, "Some parties, especially the Congress, want to derail the vaccination drive. They want to spread misconceptions about vaccination. The Congress has sinned... People are not going to forgive the Congress."

This vaccine (Covaxin) is absolute safe and free from any distortion, he said.

Patra also sought to know if Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been vaccinated or not, and if the Gandhi family trusts Covaxin.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress will be known for two things -- promoting vaccine hesitancy and vaccine wastage in states ruled by it.

To a question about Twitter reportedly failing to comply with intermediary guidelines despite being granted multiple opportunities, the BJP spokesperson noted that IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has given a statement on this.

He said all entities working in India will have to follow its laws. "Any company who refuses to do so, of course, will have to face consequences as per rules of India. No one is immune."

