New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Amid the Opposition's criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday accused the Congress of spreading baseless lies across the country.

Prasad alleged that the Congress had consistently disrespected Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"The Congress is trying to spread baseless lies in the country. They have always disrespected Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar. He was forced to resign as the Law Minister of India," Prasad told ANI.

"Everything about Nehru's tenure is on record. Ambedkar Ji has documented everything in detail. Amit Shah has exposed the conspiracies they carried out against Babasaheb Ambedkar. During the debate on the Constitution over the past two days, the Congress's historical misdeeds have been revealed. They are now agitated and misinterpreting Amit Shah's statements," he added.

Amit Shah's controversial remarks were made during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, marking 75 years of the Constitution.

Shah stated that taking BR Ambedkar's name had become a "fashion" among Opposition leaders.

"If they had taken the name of God as many times as they take Ambedkar's name, they would have secured heaven for seven lives," Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended Amit Shah's remarks, asserting that Shah had exposed the Congress's "dark history" of insulting Ambedkar. Modi claimed the Congress was now "stung and stunned" by the facts presented.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi criticised the Congress for failing to empower Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities during its years in power.

"In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress's dark history of insulting Dr Ambedkar and neglecting the SC/ST communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now resorting to theatrics! Sadly for them, people know the truth. Congress can try as they may, but they cannot deny that the worst atrocities against SC/ST communities occurred under their regimes. For years, they were in power but did nothing substantive to empower SC and ST communities," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also outlined the "Congress's sins" against Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"The Congress's sins against Dr Ambedkar include: Defeating him in elections not once but twice, Pandit Nehru campaigning against him and making his defeat a prestige issue, denying him the Bharat Ratna, and refusing to give his portrait a place of pride in Parliament's Central Hall," he said. (ANI)

