India News | Congress Unable to See India's DNA of Tolerance and Harmony: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 12:48 AM IST
New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that Congress is unable to see India's DNA, which is full of "tolerance and harmony".

Calling the political party "fixed in feudal family photo frame", Naqvi alleged that they [Congress] are creating "political pollution" during this pandemic when they can rather be a "solution" to the problem.

Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi said, "Ill-informed people of the Congress should realise that 'sarvey bhavantu sukhina: sarvey santu niramaya' is India's legacy and cultural commitment. India does not need any certificate of DNA test from the prejudiced laboratory of political hypocrisy. India's cultural commitment to tolerance and harmony has united such a large country with the thread of 'unity in diversity'."

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been the "biggest victim" of intolerance of "bogus bashing brigade" [Congress] for more than a decade.

"The Congress raised questions when terrorists were eliminated; it created a ruckus on surgical strike, it created confusion on COVID-19 pandemic and now the 'grand old party' is conspiring to portray India as intolerant," Naqvi added.

Congress party, as per the Union Minister, has confined themselves to "fake fabricated fable kitty party". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

