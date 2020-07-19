Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress MP Benny Behanan on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the latter to take action against Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010 for receiving contribution from the UAE Consular General being a representative of the state legislature.

"It has come out in the media that Kerala Minister KT Jaleel had made several phone calls to Swapna Suresh, who is the prime suspect in the gold smuggling case which was unearthed while examining diplomatic baggage which was brought from UAE in the name of Attache of the Consulate. While explaining about the calls, the minister had stated that they were made in regard to the food kits (Ramzan kits) worth Rs 5 Lakh sponsored by UAE Consular General," Behanan wrote.

Behanan further wrote that the Minister had made a request in this regard and pursuant thereto 1,000 food kits were distributed by the State Consumer Fed and an amount of Rs 5 Lakh was paid to the Consumer Fed.

"As per the provisions of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act 2010, acceptance of any foreign contribution in any currency by a member of any legislature is prohibited under section 3 of the Act. The conduct of the Minister is punishable under section 35 of the Act with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 5 years or with fine or with both," the Congress MP added.

Behanan requested the prime minister to consider the aspects related to the case and entrust the matter to an appropriate agency to investigate and launch prosecution before an appropriate court. (ANI)

