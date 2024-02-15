New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): Expressing their solidarity with the protesting farmers Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that his party will give legal status to Minimum Support Price if it forms government after the Lok Sabha polls.

Farmers, who had embarked on 'Delhi Chalo' protest over their demands on Tuesday, have continued with their agitation.

"Understand the chronology of injustice done to farmers by Modi government. To win the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Modi ji had promised to give input cost + 50 pc MSP to the farmers. 'Modi's guarantee' was rejected by his own government - with an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court in 2015, with an Agriculture Ministry's RTI response in 2016," Kharge said in a post on X.

"After 14 months of the farmers' movement, Modiji had given a similar guarantee to the farmers for the MSP law. A committee was also formed for that. 750 farmers laid down their lives but once again this guarantee turned out to be false. That's why farmers are at the border of Delhi for the last four days. And Modiji is raining rubber bullets and tear gas shells on them. Congress has given a guarantee, we will give legal status to MSP...

"Green Revolution and White Revolution are the contributions of Congress, and Congress will now bring 'Kisan Income Revolution'," the Congress chief said.

Congress has also extended support to the 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' called by farmer organisations on February 16. (ANI)

