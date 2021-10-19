Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday asserted that the party will take steps towards women's empowerment in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference she said, "Women's empowerment is our motto. Women will be empowered only when they get their rights, when they get a stake in politics. Steps will be taken towards women's empowerment, now women will also get a share in politics."

"Woman power has an important role to play in the progress of the country and society. Congress is going to fulfill the promise of women's empowerment. Women are going to get a political stake here," she said.

Months ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in the state.

"The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion," she said.

"This decision is for those Allahabad University girls who voiced their concerns that the rules in the university are different for men and women there, for the girl who urged me to set a paathshala during my Ganga Yatra, for the girl named Paro who I met in Prayagraj and dreamed of becoming a politician. For the woman in Chandoli who dreams of becoming a pilot, for the Unnao case affected victims, Hathras case affected victims and for the Lakhimpur Kheri girl who dreams of becoming a Prime Minister......," she added.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

