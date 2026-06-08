India News | Congress Will Take Strict Action Against Those Tarnishing Its Image Through Social Media: Vinod Zinta

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has taken serious note of statements made by party leader Neeraj Bharti on social media and appropriate disciplinary action will be decided soon, HPCC Secretary (Organisation) Vinod Zinta said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after a press conference, Zinta termed the public airing of grievances through social media and other platforms as "unfortunate", further stating that it harms the image of the party.

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"It is very unfortunate that statements of this nature are being made through social media and the media. Such actions tarnish the image of the Congress party. The party has taken serious cognisance of the matter. No office-bearer or leader has the right to damage the party's image through social media or any media platform. The party takes such matters seriously and appropriate action will be taken," he said.

Asked about the action taken so far, Zinta said, "His resignation has already been accepted. A notice has also been served to him through the district president. The party has scheduled a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee on June 9, where a decision will be taken regarding the action to be initiated."

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He said the committee includes Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Harshvardhan Chauhan, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Ashish Butail, Neeraj Nayar, Anuradha Rana and himself.

"We will all meet tomorrow and deliberate on the issue. A decision will then be taken regarding the nature of the action. Discipline exists within the party to ensure that no worker indulges in such activities. We have already issued a warning to all party workers to maintain decorum and discipline. Any individual who uses social media or media platforms to discuss internal party matters will face strict action and may be expelled from the party," Zinta said.

He further stated that party workers should use organisational platforms to raise grievances.

"If anyone has an issue, it should be addressed on the party platform. Our Pradesh Congress Committee leadership remains available to workers round the clock. If an issue is not addressed at one level, workers can approach Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. If it is still not resolved, they can approach the AICC in-charge, Rajni Patil. There are enough forums within the party to raise concerns, and social media should not be used for that purpose," he said.

Rejecting allegations that Congress workers have been ignored by the state government, Zinta said there was strong coordination between the party and the government.

"I completely reject such allegations. There has been absolutely no neglect of party leaders or workers in the government. Since Vinod Sultanpuri became the Pradesh Congress Committee president, several dedicated party workers have been given due recognition and responsibilities."

"You have seen that former Youth Congress leaders have been appointed to important positions. Former Mahila Congress leaders have been given due respect and responsibilities. Former Seva Dal leaders have also been accommodated appropriately. Many workers who have served the party for years have been given suitable positions in the government. There is excellent coordination between the party and the government," he added.

Referring to remarks attributed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Zinta said, "The Chief Minister is running the state and understands very well what words to use and whom they are meant for. If anyone believes that a particular remark was directed specifically at him, that is not correct."

On Neeraj Bharti's resignation, he said, "He has resigned from the post of Vice-President and the resignation has been accepted by Pradesh Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar. Further action will be decided in tomorrow's Disciplinary Committee meeting."

Commenting on the latest increase in domestic LPG cylinder prices, Zinta launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central Government.

"I would like to say very clearly that an atmosphere of disorder prevails in the country. Petrol, diesel and LPG prices are being increased repeatedly. The Modi government has completely failed. It has failed to control inflation and is unable to run the country effectively," he said.

"The Modi government has been sold out to big business houses and is working according to their interests. Every day fuel and LPG prices increase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image suffers. As petrol, diesel and gas prices rise, Modi Ji's popularity declines. This is a matter of concern not only for Modi Ji but for the entire country," he added.

Zinta said the Union government should prioritise the interests of citizens.

"Modi Ji should stand with the people and protect their interests rather than safeguarding the interests of big businessmen," he said.

Responding to a question on Prime Minister Modi potentially surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure record, Zinta said, "Modi Ji can never be compared with Jawaharlal Nehru. If there was one true architect of modern India, it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."

He further said, "The records Modi Ji is making are records of spreading unrest, increasing unemployment among youth and creating hardships for ordinary people. Women are struggling because LPG cylinders have become expensive and household budgets are under pressure."

"These are the records Modi Ji is making, dividing people, creating Hindu-Muslim tensions, creating divisions between North and South India and promoting polarisation. He has not set any record for taking the country forward. He is setting records for embarrassing the country abroad and for publicity events. Let him point to a single record that has genuinely benefited the people of this country," Zinta said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)