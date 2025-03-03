Rohtak (Haryana) [India], March 3 (ANI): Following the arrest of one accused in connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, the brother of the deceased on Monday demanded the death penalty for the accused.

The body of Himani Narwal was found stuffed in a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak on March 1.

Speaking with ANI, Himani Narwal's brother, Jatin said that the police is yet to reveal the identity of the accused and urged the media not to spread misinformation relating to the death of his sister.

"One accused has been arrested, and today we will cremate her (Himani Narwal). A lot of rumours are being spread in the media. I request media to not spread misinformation. We will get justice. We still don't know who the accused is; the police have not given us any information. We want death penalty for the accused," Jatin said

The Uncle of Himani Narwal also demanded justice, "Whoever the accused is, we want justice. Till the time the identity of the accused is revealed, we will not cremate her. We have had no contact with the police," Ravinder said.

Haryana Police have arrested one accused in connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, police said on Monday.

On Sunday, Haryana Police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar said, "SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are taking the help of cyber, FSL. We are investigating all angles."

Earlier, the mother of the deceased Congress party worker held the election and the party responsible for her daughter's death, suggesting that Himani's rising stature in the party had created enemies for her.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she made some enemies. These (the culprits) could be from the party, could be her friends as well," Mother of the deceased alleged. (ANI)

