Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress leaders and workers led by PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday courted arrest in Jaipur after a massive protest against the central government on a range of issues including inflation and unemployment.

Similar protests were held across the state ruled by the party.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Dies in Damoh After Father Cuts Off His Hand with An Axe in Fight Over Motorcycle Keys.

Speaking at the state-level dharna in Jaipur, Dotasra accused the central government of making the lives of people miserable and betraying people.

“Skyrocketing inflation, rising unemployment are burning issues of the country but the Modi government does not want any discussion on it, the government only wants to divert public attention from these real issues,” Dotasra said.

Also Read | Taiwan-China Crisis: Developments in Taiwan Will Not Impact India, Says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

“The government wants to silence the voice of the opposition therefore government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate are being misused against the Congress leaders. No matter how much the government tries, the voice of the Congress and people will not be suppressed,” he said while addressing the dharna near civil lines railway crossing here.

After the dharna, Dotasra and other Congress leaders including ministers Pratap Singh Khachariawas and Mahesh Joshi, courted arrest. They were taken to Vidhyadhar Nagar police station.

A party spokesperson said that the protests against the central government were held across the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)