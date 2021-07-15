Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): Targeting the Centre, Congress workers staged a protest in Jaipur on Thursday against the rising inflation.

Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said, "Rising fuel and gas prices in the country have disrupted the economic system. Crude oil is cheap in international markets. The Centre has failed."

Congress has constantly been targeting the Centre over rising inflation and fuel price.

Earlier, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram hit out at the Centre over the rising prices of fuel and other commodities and said that inflation in the country is being caused by the wrong policies of the Central government and its inept management of the economy.

While addressing a press conference, Chidambaram demanded that the price of petrol, diesel and LPG be immediately reduced, and import duties reviewed.

"We hold the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly responsible for the high inflation. It is not being caused by rising demand, but by the wrong policies of the government and its inept management of the economy," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)