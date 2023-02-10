Hamirpur, Feb 10 (PTI) Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal on Friday said that BJP and Congress are two different parties in that BJP works for the people, while the Congress only for its own sake.

Addressing a meeting of the district unit of the party here, Dhumal asked workers to not be disheartened by the defeat in the last assembly polls and urged them to work with more zeal to convert the defeat into victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Baldev Sharma, the district BJP chief, chaired the two-day meeting.

Quoting Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dhumal said 'no one can stand with a broken heart, and no one can grow big with a small mind.'

"Leaving despair, the workers should get ready to strengthen the party again with determination and should introspect where and what more we could have done and where we were lacking. Change doesn't happen until we want it from our heart," he said.

Dhumal said that in the coming times, Hamirpur district will once again become an example for the entire state and will inspire everyone.

