Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a man for duping 14 women across India after marrying them posing as a senior government official.

The accused Ramesh Swain, a native of Odisha's Kendrapara was arrested by Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar.

"Swain was first married in 1982 and then again in 2002. He has five children from these two marriages. Between 2002 and 2019, he had been targeting middle-aged single women through matrimonial sites. He used to emotionally exploit the women and gain their trust by posing as a senior government official," Umashankar Dash, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar told ANI.

DCP Dash further said Swain targetted highly-educated women working at senior positions at various government and private organizations from various matrimonial published in newspapers.

According to Police, Swain had married a woman in Punjab in 2018 who was at a senior position in the Central Armed Police Forces and duped her of around Rs 10 lakh.

Swain had also duped Rs 11 lakh from the Gurudwara where the marriage was held on the promise of sanctioning permission for establishing a hospital.

DCP said that a Delhi-based woman had filed a complaint against Swain. Bhubaneswar police has already established contact with nine of the 14 women Swain had cheated.

During the search at his rented house in Bhubaneswar, 11 ATM cards, four Aadhaar cards, a school Certificate and other incriminating documents were seized. Police said they will further investigate his financial transactions.

"Commissionerate Police is to seek remand of Swain and if needed an all-women team will be formed for further probe. A professional counselor will also be included in the team for counseling of his victims," the DCP added.

According to police, In 2006, Swain had been held in Kochi for taking a loan over Rs 1 crore from a bank with forged documents. He was also arrested by Hyderabad Police for duping unemployed youngsters on the pretext of providing jobs and cheating students in the name of providing admissions in MBBS courses. He had collected more than Rs 2 crore from several persons across several States. (ANI)

