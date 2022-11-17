New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Thursday again wrote a letter through his lawyer Anant Malik alleging that AAP leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had sought kickbacks during a deal for a supply of tablets "for Delhi school model" in 2016.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed that he introduced Shine Lau from DOS Electronics, China, and that "multiple video conferences were done between Shine, Satyenderji and Manish Sisodia and myself on the regards of supply and finally when specifications and other details had to be discussed."

He claimed he was later asked not to pursue the deal.

"Satyenderji's only concern was in regards to the margin and the kickback that had to reach Satyenderji and Manish ji, and not the quantity or the warranty of the product, which was being purchased," he alleged.

"In mid of 2016 when a meeting was organised at Kailash Gahlot farm, where myself Jain and Manish Sisodia and representative of Shine, Arnav Malodia from Mumbai had attended, and the deal was finalised for the supply and Satyenderji and Manishji had told Arnav that a shell company will be created in the name of Manish Sisodia's relative, Pankaj who is based in Pune and the margin amount kickback had to be transferred as a loan to the newly created company," he further alleged.

Later the proposed deal did not materialise as AAP leaders "raised the kickbacks margins," Sukesh Chandrashekhar said in the fresh letter.

"...After this Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia forced me multiple times to convince Lau, and once during other meeting Kejriwalji you also mentioned me to convince the company to agree with Satyender ji and Manishji terms. You also promised me l would be also taken care off. But after my convincing attempt failed, Satyender ji and Manish ji had asked me not to pursue further as Manishji relative, Pankaj had found someone else for this contract with better proposal," he alleged.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar said Kejriwal should go a for a polygraph test.

"Don't waste your time calling me a 'thug' or 'Conman' and ill talk about me. Instead, you first show you are truthful in accordance to the law, and prove me wrong by agreeing to a polygraph test and a detailed CBI enquiry, if it is false according to you," the letter said.

In a previous letter, Sukesh Chandrashekhar claimed that he had received constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints filed before the Lieutenant Governor's office against Aam Aadmi Party, Satyendar Jain, Arvind Kejriwal and Kailash Gahlot and also to retract from disclosure statements given to the Economic Offences Wing and ED during the investigation of the case.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, earlier too had written several letters to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi from Tihar and made a complaint of threat and pressure from Minister Satyender Jain and Sandeep Goel, former DG Prisons, Delhi. (ANI)

