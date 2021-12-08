New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said a consensus needs to be built on increasing spending towards education and research as part of CSR activities and urged private companies to prioritise such initiatives.

Replying to a query in the Rajya Sabha during the Question Hour, the education minister further said the government has been focussing on the aspirational districts for the proliferation of education-related infrastructure.

"Even now, the CSR mandate includes education, but we have to build an environment and consensus that most of the CSR spend should be on education, research. Our future is linked to it," Pradhan said.

Noting that many companies have already prioritised this, he said several private entities are focussing on education in a big way.

Describing it as a positive move, the minister urged the private companies to scale up their spending on education, when it comes to CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities.

The government would also focus on the matter, he added.

Pradhan noted that in a few days, Rashtriya Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) 3.0 will be introduced by the government, which will give greater priority to education in the backward and aspirational districts.

To a separate question, he said the Centre and the state governments will invest Rs 3 lakh crore on school education in the next five years with a focus on innovation and laboratories.

