India News | Consensus Reached on MoU for Kishau Multi-Purpose Project to Secure Rajasthan's Water Future: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has noted that a consensus has been reached on the MoU among six States, including Rajasthan, for the implementation of the 'Kishau Multi-Purpose Project', which will mark a historic step towards water security in the State.

In an X post on Wednesday, the Chief Minister noted that the project will ensure a bright future for crores of people residing in Rajasthan.

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"Today is an extremely important, historic, and joyous occasion for Rajasthan. Under the visionary guidance and adept leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the consensus reached on the MoU among 6 states, including Rajasthan, for the implementation of the 'Kishau Multi-Purpose Project' is a historic step toward water security, prosperity, and a bright future for the crores of citizens of the state," he said.

https://x.com/BhajanlalBjp/status/2066939969550323808

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Sharma praised the 'Kishau Multi-Purpose Project', saying that it will provide additional water supply to the State, not only ensuring a strong foundation of water resources at the present but also for the future.

"This project will provide additional water to Rajasthan, ensuring not only the fulfilment of current needs but also a strong foundation of water resources for future generations," he said.

Sharma noted that the central government's commitment to bear 90 percent of the expenditure on the project's water component is a powerful example of cooperative federalism, sensitive leadership, and its unwavering dedication to public welfare.

"This decision will not only secure the state's water future but will also impart new momentum to agriculture, drinking water, and overall development," he added.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil.

"On behalf of the entire populace of Rajasthan, heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah, and the Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Paatil ji for this historic, visionary, and people-centric decision!" he said. (ANI)

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