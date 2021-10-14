New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha on Thursday asked Australian envoy to India Barry O'Farrel AO to consider a reduction in fees to enable foreign students' admission in Australian courses.

Tankha, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, also asked him to consider Diwali on November 4 as an optional holiday in Australia for the people of Indian origin, saying, "It will gladden the hearts of millions of people, and strengthen and deepen Indo-Australian bonds of friendship."

O'Farrel met Tankha at the latter's residence here.

Tankha made three requests to the Australian high commissioner.

He said Covid pandemic deeply impacted Indian and Australian students' travel and admissions.

"Resultantly, the stream of foreign students in Australian schools, colleges and universities has turned lean and small. I suggest if the fee, which is pitched at a very high level than that charged from locals, is reduced, the institutions or universities of Australia, which are suffering losses in the post Covid-era, will be benefited immensely," Tankha said.

It will also act as an incentive since the travel has reopened, he said.

"It will be in the interest of both the countries to consider reduction or remission of the fee structure to enable foreign students' admission in Australian courses," said Tankha, who is also a senior Supreme Court advocate.

He said it will be a great gesture if Government of Australia could kindly consider Diwali as an optional holiday in Australia for the people of Indian origin and similarly placed persons since it is day of rejoicing and festivity.

"Believe me, it will gladden the hearts of millions of people and strengthen and deepen Indo-Australian bonds of friendship," Tankha said.

He also sought the Australian high commissioner's intervention in re-commencing direct air service between India and Australia.

"Before the onset of Covid, thousands of people travelled between India to Australia and vice versa. There was only one direct flight running between our two countries which was from Mumbai to Sydney/Melbourne alternatively (Air India)," Tankha said in a letter bearing these requests to the Australian envoy.

People are looking for a direct flight from New Delhi to Sydney or Melbourne too, he said.

"If at your behest and initiative, either Air India (now with Tata's) and/or Qantas considers commencing this direct service, it will be a hugely welcome initiative," Tankha said.

