Chennai, Feb 13 (PTI) In the Assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged Speaker M Appavu to consider again the AIADMK's representation to allot seat, now occupied by expelled party leader O Panneerselvam, to its deputy floor leader R B Udhayakumar in the front row of the opposition benches.

During the Zero hour, Leader of opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami said his party has been urging the chair to allot, as per tradition, seat for U R Udhayakumar next to the LoP's seat in the opposition benches.

Referring to representations already made to the chair, Palaniswami urged Appavu to allot Udhayakumar a seat next to him in the front row.

Intervening, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Appavu to reconsider the request of LoP to allot seat to Udhayakumar. Appavu said appropriate action will be taken on the matter.

The deputy leader's seat is beside the seat earmarked for the LoP in the front row of opposition benches, which faces the Chief Minister's seat in the treasury benches.

After former CM O Panneerselvam's (OPS) expulsion from the AIADMK in 2022, the party picked Udhayakumar as its deputy leader in the House.

Till his expulsion, OPS held the post of AIADMK deputy floor leader. OPS continues to sit near EPS and the AIADMK's plea for change of seat was pending Speaker's consideration.

