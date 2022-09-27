Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): During a review meeting of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to consider the temporary certificates issued by psychiatrists for pensions to mentally challenged people on Monday.

The Chief Minister said, "even temporary certificates issued by doctors should be considered for giving pensions to mentally challenged persons and the eligibility list should be updated by July and December. Those with temporary certificates will be eligible for pensions this December".

He emphasised that at least one Bhavitha Centre in each assembly constituency should be upgraded for disabled persons. If necessary, the services should be extended at Village and Ward Secretariats. Reddy added, "special focus should be placed on monitoring juvenile homes under the supervision of a special IAS officer".

School Maintenance Fund (SMF) and Toilet Maintenance Fund (TMF) should also be created for Anganwadis, the Chief Minister said adding that special focus should be laid on the Anganwadi students in training them in pronunciation and the curriculum should be strictly implemented in PP-1 and PP-2 while bilingual textbooks should be in place.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the purchase and distribution mechanism and said it should be foolproof adding that students should be given quality food and maintains proper checks. It was decided in principle that the purchase and distribution should be made through Markfed on a pilot basis with a third-party vigil.

Talking about child marriage he added, "Child marriages should be prevented and Kalayanamasthu will play a significant role in this respect".

The CM further added that only sortex rice should be used in mid-day meals in Anganwadis. He said, "special attention should be laid on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The phone number of lodging complaints should be displayed at all Anganwadis".

The officials said that all vacancies in Anganwadis will be filled by September 30 and the Chief Minister said that the process should be transparent.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Special CS, B Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, Markfed Commissioner PS Pradyumna, Women and Child Welfare Department Director Siri and other officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

