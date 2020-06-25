Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): A police constable has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to the DCP North, Hyderabad, the 33-year-old accused was arrested immediately after the complaint regarding the incident was received at the Bowenpally police station.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Intra-District, Inter-District Movements of Passenger Buses Allowed Amid Lockdown.

"A complaint was received from the minor victim girl at PS Bowenpally with contents of sexual assault by a Police Constable. Based on her statement a case has been registered. Immediately, the accused Varadaraj Sudesh Umesh, 33, Police Constable, residing in Sikh village of PS Bowenpally was apprehended and is being produced before the court," the DCP North said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | Indian Railways Cancels All Regular Trains Till August 12, to Give Full Refund to Passengers Who Booked Tickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)