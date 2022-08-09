Mathura, Aug 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old police constable died while a circle officer was injured when their vehicle overturned after getting hit by a mini-truck on Yamuna Expressway, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Monday night when constable Bipin Kumar Yadav and circle officer Nilesh Mishra were going towards Noida, Superintendent of Police (rural) Srish Chandra said.

Also Read | Manipur: Five-Day-Old Economic Blockade Called Off, Internet Services Restored.

The injured policemen were rushed to hospital where Yadav succumbed to injuries, he said.

According to doctors, Mishra's condition is stable.

Also Read | Kolkata St Xavier University’s Assistant Female Professor Forced to Quit For Posting Swimsuit Photos on Instagram Slapped With Rs 99 Crore Defamation Notice!.

The driver of the mini-truck fled away from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, officials said.

The deceased constable driver, a resident of Firozabad district, was accorded full guard of honour, they said.

His body has been handed over to his family members, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)