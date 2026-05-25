India News | 'Constitution or Muzzle of Gun...': Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre, Vows to Fight 'state Terrorism'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Central government, accusing it of "state terrorism" and asserting that she would continue her legal battle to uphold the Constitution.

Addressing Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and the public, Banerjee highlighted her administration's past developmental work while contrasting it with current "vandalism".

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"When Kalyani Express Setu was built, 43 homes were affected on the road, and we built 43 homes exactly the same for their rehabilitation. Now, there is looting, vandalism, and attempts to erase all traces," the Former Chief Minister said.

"When you fall from power in Delhi, you will face the consequences of your actions - we are waiting for that day," she added.

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Banerjee further appealed to the legal system and challenged the use of force, stating that the Constitution remains the ultimate authority.

"I want to remind the judiciary that they are the true protectors of the law... I will continue to fight a legal battle against state terrorism. I will see which holds more power - the Constitution or the nozzle of a gun," the TMC supremo said.

Her remarks come in the wake of the demolition of illegal structures in the Howrah Railway Station area, where several structures were demolished a few days ago.

On May 16, a demolition drive was carried out under heavy security near the Howrah Railway Station area in West Bengal to remove alleged illegal encroachments.

Large numbers of police personnel were deployed in the area as civic authorities used bulldozers and heavy machinery to clear structures identified as unauthorised constructions.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Wednesday held a protest outside the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata against the recent bulldozer action in the city.

The party has also announced protests across Kolkata and adjoining areas on May 21 against the alleged forceful eviction of hawkers and the "bulldozer culture" under the newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)