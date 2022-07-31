Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday said that every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties and the Constitutional Republic shall only thrive when its citizens are aware of what their Constitution envisages.

Speaking at the fifth convocation of Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the CJI said that the Constitution is meant for every citizen and we have collective duty to promote the constitutional culture and raise awareness.

"The Constitution is meant for every citizen. Every individual must be made aware of their rights and duties. We have collective duty to promote the constitutional culture and raise awareness. It should be your endeavour to explain the Constitutional provisions in simpler terms and assimilate its ethos into the minds of the people. A Constitutional republic shall only thrive when its citizens are aware of what their Constitution envisages," he said.

The CJI told students who were graduating to not think in traditional ways and "start thinking out of the box".

"Knowledge and information are the biggest assets one can possess. My experience in life has taught me that hard work never goes waste. Someday you shall be rewarded for the same. Speaking from my experience, the fundamentals of law that I learned as a student and as a young professional has helped to shape my career. Currently, you have a lot of time on your hand. Always use the same to nurture your mind," he told the students.

CJI Ramana further told the students to use the skills they have learnt in the University to further the goals of justice and asked them to take pro-bono cases as possible.

"The most vulnerable are often the victims of human rights violations, either by the State or by anti-social elements. As young advocates, you are best placed to strongly oppose the same through legal action. Society needs your able assistance in the dispensation of inexpensive justice to the needy. Legal Aid services in India are the largest in the world. We need young talented minds to steer the movement in the right direction. Go to the people who cannot reach you. Understand the prevailing social issues, raise concerns and stand up for them. Educate people to secure their rights and provide legal guidance whenever you can," he said.

Remember you are the heroes of your own story, be careful and mindful to live your life well, he told the gathering of the students. (ANI)

