Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 22 (ANI): Construction of an indoor stadium in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district is now in full swing after the Central government sanctioned Rs 4 crore.

With an aim to bring sports to every corner of Kashmir Valley, the Government of India had sanctioned the same amount to each of the 22 districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the construction of indoor sports stadiums.

Facilities such as gymnasiums, volleyball courts, and badminton courts will be included in the stadiums.

According to Ajaz Ahmad, President of the Traders Federation of Handwara, the indoor stadium was the need of the hour for the youth in the Valley who easily got into 'bad habits'.

"We are very grateful to the central government for this stadium as it will be a great way to keep the youth occupied and away from drugs and other bad habits. They play outdoors during the summers on the tracks but in winters, they barely go outside. The new indoor stadium will be very good for the well being of the people here, especially the youth," Ahmad added.

"The construction of the stadium will be completed by November this year. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, we had to delay the construction work as several labourers went back home," Ghulam Nabi, Junior Engineer of the Sports Council told ANI.

Ishfaq Malik, a local sportsperson in the area said he had been looking forward to an indoor stadium for a long time.

"I am very grateful that the government has sanctioned money for the construction of an indoor stadium. My friends and I look forward to visiting it every day when the construction is complete. I request the government to complete the construction as soon as possible as it has been going on for a long time," Malik said. (ANI)

