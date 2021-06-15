Jaipur, June 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday urged Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to get a detailed report prepared for the proposed 9.5-km elevated road project connecting three national highways passing through Jodhpur city.

Gehlot said in view of the present population, traffic pressure, industrial expansion and future requirements of Jodhpur city, construction of elevated road is a necessity.

The chief minister made the remarks during a high-level meeting with Gadkari.

Gadkari assured that keeping in view the requirements of Jodhpur, efforts would be made to start the work of the elevated road project soon.

A team of experts will visit Jodhpur soon and make a final presentation regarding the design and site selection, he said.

Gehlot said three National Highways NH-62 Nagaur-Jodhpur-Pali, NH-25 Barmer-Jodhpur-Bar and NH-125 Jaisalmer-Pokhran-Jodhpur pass through Jodhpur city. Due to this, there is a lot of traffic pressure on the heart line Mandore-Pawta-Sojati Gate-Jalori Gate-Akhlia intersection of Jodhpur city.

He said with the completion of Rajasthan Refinery, industrial expansion will take place in the adjoining areas of Jodhpur city and traffic will increase in this area.

During the meeting, Gehlot showed plans to develop logistics, food processing, entertainment parks and new industrial areas along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway with the help of the Centre and to declare 50 roads of the state as national highways.

He also urged for early issuance of necessary gazette notification for the same.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Road Transport VK Singh, Chairman of National Highways Authority Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and senior officers of the state government were also present in the meeting.

