New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The construction work for a flyover near Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi will be carried out in the next 15 days due to which traffic movement could be affected in the area, police said on Friday.

Taking to twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the ongoing construction work for the flyover near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT and advised them to use alternative routes.

Also Read | Agriculture Reform Bills: Punjab Farmer Tries to Commit Suicide Over Farm Bills Passed by Government in Lok Sabha.

For traffic coming from Ashram towards Rajghat, the police have suggested the commuters to take DND, Mayur Vihar, Akshardham to reach Ring Road.

Likewise, for traffic coming towards DND to reach New Delhi, they can either commute from Noida via Akshardham and reach Ring Road or from DND they can go towards Barapullah, the traffic police said.

Also Read | Farm Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? All You Need to Know.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)