Thane, April 25: A worker received minor burn injuries in a fire that broke out after a gas cylinder exploded in a room at a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city, a civic official said on Tuesday. Thane: Man Dies in Fire Caused by Transformer Explosion in Shilphata Area.

Four rooms of workers were also destroyed in the incident which took place at around 9.30 pm on Monday in Kapurbawdi area on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said. Bhiwandi Blast: Drum Containing Diethylene Glycol Explodes After Man Lits Cigarette Near It, Two Dead (See Pics).

There were four small domestic gas cylinders in the rooms and one of them exploded, causing the fire, he said. A worker was injured and rushed to a local hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said. After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze within an hour, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)