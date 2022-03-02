New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine, the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs of India is scheduled to meet on Thursday.

Sources say that External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is likely to brief the Committee members in the meeting tomorrow.

This news comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and senior officials.

India on Tuesday sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. The consignment comprised medicines, medical equipment and other relief material.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Earlier in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine. (ANI)

