India News | Containment Zones in Delhi Now Stand at 242

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 242, according to the Delhi government on Sunday.

Out of the total 309 containment zones, 67 have been de-contained.

According to the latest update by the Delhi govt, North district (36) has the highest number of containment zones, closely followed by South-West district (34) and South district (31).

Besides, there are 24 containment zones in West district, along with 22 each in East and North-West district, as per the data shared.

South-East district and Central Delhi occupies 19 containment zones each, followed by 16 each in Shahdara and New Delhi, the data stated.

With just three, North-East district has the lowest containment zones in the Union Territory.

Coronavirus cases are rising in Delhi with the metropolis having seen 38,958 cases, out of which 22,742 are active cases and 1,271 patients have died due to infection.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

