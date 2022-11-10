Lunglei (Mizoram) [India], November 10 (ANI): Police on Wednesday seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth more than Rs 8.70 crore and apprehended two drug peddlers in Mizoram's Lunglei district.

According to Mizoram Police, based on intelligence input, Lunglei District Special Branch (DSB) team on Wednesday conducted an operation between Tlawng bridge - Pukpui and seized 1.747 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 8.735 crore in the international market, from the possession of two persons.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Khupkhankual (25-year-old) and Haudeihchin (25-year-old).

A senior police official said that both of the apprehended persons belong to the Vengthar Tlangnuam area of the Champhai district.

The two accused persons were accompanied by one juvenile also.

A case has been registered at Lunglei police station u/s 21(c)/29 ND&PS Act r/w section 78 JJ Act for further investigation on forward/ backward linkages. (ANI)

