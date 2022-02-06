New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has recovered smuggled contraband worth Rs 12 crore approximately from January 1, 2021, to February 2, 2022.

The smuggled/contrabands goods were recovered during regular checks in trains and stations over Northeast Frontier Railway.

Also Read | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says 'Will Discuss Bringing Aviation Turbine Fuel Under GST in Next Council Meet'.

According to Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Northeast Frontier Railway, The RPF detected 389 cases of smuggled/contrabands goods and apprehended 111 persons involved in these cases during this period, the release said.

In a recent incident on February 4, 2022, the RPF team of Agartala conducted checking at Agartala railway station and recovered three packets of unclaimed ganja weighing about 3.5 kgs worth Rs 35 thousand.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Kills Neighbour After Dispute Over Rs 100 In Dahisar, Arrested.

Later, recovered ganja packets were handed over to OC/GRP/Agartala for further necessary action, it added.

On the same day, the CPDS team of Alipurduar under the supervision of the Divisional Security Commissioner of Alipurduar division conducted a check at New Coochbehar railway station.

During checking, the team recovered one unclaimed plastic handbag containing 22 bottles of liquor in a coach which were kept concealed under a berth of the train.

Later, the recovered liquor worth about Rs 1,740 was handed over to OC/GRPS/New Coochbehar for further necessary action.

In another incident on February 2, 2022, the CPDS team of Katihar conducted checking in and recovered 115 bottles of unclaimed liquor worth Rs 12,400. The recovered liquor was brought to RPF/Post/Katihar (East) and handed over to the Excise Department, Katihar for disposal.

Again on that day, RPF and the Meri Saheli team of Guwahati conducted joint checking in Avadh Assam Express at Guwahati railway station. During checking, they recovered 129 unclaimed bottles of liquor worth about Rs. 35,220.

Later, the recovered liquor was handed over to the Excise Department, Guwahati for disposal, the release added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)