New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): A contract was signed on Thursday following the approval of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for establishing Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) Phase IV Network, which will augment the communication network of Indian Army in the sensitive forward areas and provide a major boost to the operational preparedness keeping in view the current operational situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The project is a strategic and theatre area communication network which will upgrade the existing Asynchronous Transfer Mode Technology to Internet Protocol (IP)/ Multi Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) Technology. Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), microwave radio and satellite will be used as communication media, a Defence Ministry release said.

The project will cost about Rs 7796.39 crore and is scheduled to be completed in 36 months. The contract was signed with ITI Ltd. on Thursday.

"In order to meet the long pending demand of the Indian Army the Cabinet Committee on Security, has approved the proposal for establishment of Army Static Switched Communication Network (ASCON) Phase IV Network to be implemented by M/s ITI, a Public Sector Undertaking, at an estimated cost of Rs. 7796.39 crore with an implementation schedule of 36 months from the date of signing of the contract," the release said.

"The project is a strategic and theatre area communication network which will upgrade the existing Asynchronous Transfer Mode Technology to Internet Protocol (IP) / Multi Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) Technology. Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), Microwave Radio and Satellite will be used as communication media," it added.

The Defence Ministry said that the project will provide better "survivability, responsiveness and high bandwidth in any operational scenario and "enhance the communication coverage of network closer to IB/LC/LAC".

It said the network will extend high bandwidth communication to the remote operational areas in central and eastern sectors and enhance communication reach to the forward locations in the Western border too.

"Thus, the project would augment the communication network of Indian Army in the sensitive forward operational areas which in turn will provide a major boost to the operational preparedness of the Indian Army especially keeping in view the current operational situation at LAC," the release said.

The Defence Ministry said that with approximately 80 per cent indigenous content, the project will provide a boost to the Indian Industry.

The project involves execution of civil works, laying of OFC, tower construction and with utilization of local resources, hiring of manpower and it would generate employment opportunities especially to the people in remote border areas, the release said, adding that it will support and boost rural economy, assist in uplifting local economies, provide skill development during the period of execution and maintenance of the network.

The project is also a big opportunity for the public sector to showcase its capability and provide an impetus to the Indian economy and will be a step in the direction of achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the release said.

There have been border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh since April-May. (ANI)

