Mandya (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): After a young contractor in Bidar died by suicide, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, sharply criticised the state government. He said that this was evidence of the lawlessness prevailing in the state.

Speaking to the media after a DISHA meeting in Mandya, Kumaraswamy expressed deep concern over the contractor's suicide.

He criticised Minister Priyank Kharge, stating, "Priyank Kharge claims he is the only man of integrity in the state. But now, even his close associate's name has come up in the note. This government has been playing games with contractors from the beginning and continues to do so even now."

Kumaraswamy accused the government of negligence.

"People are suffering in the state. Despite facing numerous issues, the government has abandoned its responsibilities and created anarchy. Infant and maternal deaths are occurring regularly. Babies are dying even before birth, yet this government shows no compassion. I haven't heard a single sympathetic word from the government about the women who have died. The truth behind these deaths is yet to come to light. They form commissions for all kinds of matters--why haven't they formed one for this issue?" he said.

He further targeted Priyank Kharge and the Congress party, saying that they repeatedly claim injustice is being done to North Karnataka.

"Mallikarjun Kharge has held power for decades, and now his son is a minister. You keep saying injustice has been done--who were you relying on all this time? What is your contribution to North Karnataka?" he said.

Kumaraswamy questioned the Congress's moral authority.

"They created a commission to investigate the commission system of the previous government. What about the commissions in their own government? Do future governments even need to govern at this point? On what moral grounds are they organizing programs in Gandhi's name? What message are they trying to send to the country? Gandhi took a different path. People no longer feel like there's a functioning government in the state," he said.

He also clarified his stance on guarantees.

"I have never opposed the guarantee schemes, nor have I said they would bankrupt the state treasury. It is possible to offer guarantees while ensuring development. But this government isn't interested in development. They are using guarantees to appease specific sections of the population," he alleged.

Kumaraswamy continued, "Let them call me a liar if they want. But aren't you burdening common people? You've imposed cess on petrol and diesel, increased stamp duties, and hiked liquor prices. Is this what you call an achievement?"

The Union Minister urged the Karnataka government to take inspiration from Andhra Pradesh.

"Look at how the Andhra Pradesh government operates. They've discussed the revival of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant with me over ten times and have held multiple meetings. This is an example of commitment to development. Learn from them instead of wasting time in unnecessary disputes. The Bidar incident isn't isolated--there have been several such incidents under this government," he said.

Kumaraswamy described the current state government as "uncivilized."

"It is a government lacking humanity, compassion, and concern for development. If they want to correct themselves, they should. For so many days, they used Ambedkar's name, and now they're using Gandhi's name for political gain. When Ambedkar was alive, they didn't let him live peacefully. He was a strong voice for marginalized communities, yet they mistreated him. They didn't even provide land for his funeral. After Amit Shah's comments, they displayed Ambedkar's photo in the Assembly and Council. But as soon as the C T Ravi's case came up, Ambedkar's photo disappeared," he said, criticizing the Congress.

He also expressed concern about the state of the police department: "Our state's police force was once highly respected across the country. Everyone admired the system. But look at what they've done to the police department now. The people of Karnataka know what kind of governance this is."

Former Minister C S Puttaraju, MLA H.T. Manju, former MLA Dr. K. Annadani, and JDS district president Ramesh were present during the event. (ANI)

