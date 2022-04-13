Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he will speak to Minister KS Eswarappa in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death, to know about the latter's stand on his resignation over the matter.

Speaking to the reporters here, Bommai said, "Yes, FIR registered. Collected all information. I will speak with Eshwarappa.... I will speak with him over the phone call and directly.... I don't know what he (Eshwarappa) said (about resignation). It will be cleared when we speak directly."

Also Read | Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched Globally, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Amid the Opposition's demands for the Minister's resignation in the matter, the Chief Minister said that they (Opposition) are trying to "find fault in the incident" and the truth will surface after the probe.

"Opposition parties trying to find fault in the incident. The truth will come out in the probe. Will come to know who all are involved in the incident, and the background of the incident in the probe. The investigation will be done without any interface. The high command knows everything ( about the incident)," he said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Agrees To List Nawab Malik’s Plea Against Arrest By ED.

A Karnataka Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot demanding the dismissal and arrest of state Minister KS Eshwarappa over contractor Santosh Patil's mysterious death.

Notably, Patil who was a BJP leader and a contractor and had accused the Minister of corruption, was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Bommai had directed the police to ensure a speedy and transparent investigation into the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)