New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the 'Make in India' initiative launched by the centre 11 years ago has contributed to the growth of the Indian economy, pushing the country towards self-reliance.

"It is gladdening to see how 11 Years Of Make In India has contributed to furthering economic strength and laying the foundation for Aatmanirbharta. It has encouraged innovation and job creation across sectors," PM Modi posted on X.

"11 years ago on this day, the Make in India initiative was launched with a vision to add momentum to India's growth and tap into our nation's entrepreneurial potential," he said, adding, "Make in India has given an impetus to India's entrepreneurs, thus creating a global impact."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a boost to indigenous production across sectors, and said that the government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the stakeholders, adding that India has to focus heavily on becoming a 'Swadeshi' economy in its upcoming journey.

PM Modi inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025. Addressing a gathering here, the Prime Minister said that the government has removed several unnecessary compliances so that businesses can keep thriving in the country.

"The government is putting a strong emphasis on Make in India manufacturing. We want everything from chip to ship to be manufactured in India; for this, we are focusing on your ease of doing business. The government abolished more than 40,000 compliances, and more than a thousand laws were decriminalised. We are standing with you shoulder-to-shoulder," said PM Modi while addressing the business fraternity and the traders present at the event.

As the 'Make in India' initiative marks 11 years of success, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday lauded the centre for its achievements in indigenous defence production.

"The world is a witness to India's defence manufacturing strength today! Guided by the vision of PM Narendra Modi, the nation has scripted landmark achievements in indigenous defence production, reflecting the success of the Make In India initiative," Goyal posted on X.

India successfully launched the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile today from a rail-based Mobile launcher system, which is designed to cover a range of up to 2,000 km. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the concerned agencies on the launch. (ANI)

